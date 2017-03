Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENLAND- Big Brother is always watching, and one man in Greenland clearly isn't happy about it.

A hilarious GIF of a man flipping off a Google Earth camera was posted on Reddit, titled "Someone hates you, wherever you go."

Google's technology has captured some side-splitting moments across the globe and there have been way too many people around the world caught with their pants down!

So be careful what you do....

Because Google is always watching you....Muahahaha!