Man fatally shot at Fantasy Plaza strip club in north Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in north Houston.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of the Fantasy Plaza cabaret on the North Freeway at DeWalt Street. When police arrived they learned a man had driven his car around the corner and onto DeWalt where he stopped in the middle of the road and died.

Police are still searching for a possible suspect and motive.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “We’ve got some witnesses. We may have some video surveillance.”