Massive block free falls to rig floor, killing industrial employee in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — An El Campo, Texas man was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident in Brazoria County.

The accident happened at the Denbury Resources Oil Field in the 19000 block of Highway 35.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio “Tony” Perez, 43, was performing well service on a service rig when a snatch block weighing between 2,500 and 3,000 lbs. free fell to the floor of the rig, striking and killing him.

Perez was working for Pryor Packers Inc., which is based out of Laurel, Mississippi.

The victim’s body was sent to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the snatch block to free fall to the rig floor.