Mayor declares The Zone Filmmakers Day in Houston

HOUSTON - Comic book and Sci-fi geeks, you might want to listen up. Ever dreamed of making an alien, superhero or even killer robot movie masterpiece but couldn't quite get “in the zone?”

Meet Houstonian Jo'Nathan Gwynn, creator of The Zone Film Race.

For three years now, and with the help of his good friends at Comicpalooza, a new kind of film competition harvested all the mutant powers and was born.

Now, just like in the movies. The race has gotten so popular the Mayor of Houston declared Monday as The Zone Filmmakers Day.