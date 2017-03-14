× Officers: Man with allegedly stolen RV trailer, drugs arrested in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been charged with drug possession and theft after being caught with an allegedly stolen RV trailer following a traffic stop in north Houston, the Constable Mark Herman’s Office Pct. 4 said.

Edward Hood, 46, is charged with theft between $30,000 – $150,000.

Officers forced Hood to pull over March 11 in the 2900 block of N. Beltway 8 West because of an alleged traffic violation. The constable’s office said after an investigation, officers learned the trailer was stolen from Montgomery County, although the theft had yet to be reported.

Hood was also in possession of a controlled substance, officers said.

Hood is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The suspect was also one of dozens of men arrested during a prostitution sting spanning the week of Super Bowl 51 in February.