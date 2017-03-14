× Pearland mom arrested after 2 small children test positive for meth, deputies say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pearland resident wanted for two felony counts of child endangerment, authorities said.

Riley Hope Arnold, 29, is accused of giving her two small children drugs after the kids tested positive for methamphetamine in August 2016. The family was living in Friendswood at the time.

Arnold, also known as Riley Cheney, was given a chance to turn herself in after the Friendswood Police Department issued a warrant in November 2016. When the young mother didn’t show, officers were forced to take her in.

She was arrested March 3, and booked into the Brazoria County Jail.

The suspects bond is set at $4,000.