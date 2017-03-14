Sex toy company settles “smart” vibrator lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ONTARIO, CANADA- With all this talk of wiretapping, what if someone was tapping into your sex life? Well that's just what one Canadian company did, and now they're paying for it!

Sex toy company, We-Vibe will be dishing out nearly $3.75 million dollars to customers who used their "smart" vibrators.

The high-tech toys were designed for couples, allowing one partner to control the device via bluetooth and the app.

But unbeknownst to the high-tech-sex couples, the company was collecting data like location, body temperature and even the intensity level!

Smart is sexy, but these vibrators are too smart for their own good!

A judge ruled users of the We-Vibe are entitled to as much as $10,000 for their invasion of "love making" privacy!