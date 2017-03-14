× Train derailment in Sealy

SEALY, Texas — The Sealy Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad are working together Tuesday afternoon after a trained was derailed in the area, authorities said.

A train towing at eight cars of gravel was heading east to the southbound tracks across State Highway 36, the police department said.

No injuries were reported, and the train has since been placed upright.

The crossing at State Highway 36 was blocked and the traffic was diverted around the area. All State Highway 36 traffic going southbound was detoured onto Columbus Road to Hardman Street.