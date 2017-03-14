× Two teens injured after crashing into 18-wheeler in Baytown, deputies say

HOUSTON — Two teens were hospitalized late Monday night after their vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler in Baytown, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said an 18-year-old driver sped into a curve on Decker Drive near Oakland Street and then slammed into the trailer of an 18-wheeler pulling out of a nearby business around 11:15 p.m.

The pickup truck became stuck. Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver and a 17-year-old woman who was riding with him, the sheriff’s office said.

The teens were flown to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Decker Street was shut down for a couple hours while deputies investigated.