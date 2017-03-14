× Video released after Harris County man killed in front of wife, daughter by carjackers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video showing two men who investigators believe were involved in a fatal carjacking over the weekend, authorities said.

Pedro Aguilar, 47, was with his wife and daughter Saturday around 11 p.m. when the men approached the family in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 800 block of Richcrest Drive, investigators said. Aguilar had just parked the vehicle when one of the men pulled him out of the car and shot him with a handgun.

The two men ran away on foot after they were unable to operate the vehicle, which was a stick shift.

Police said Aguliar died from the gunshot wound. No word of whether his daughter or wife were harmed.

Investigators believe the men dropped off at the complex by a small white vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the HCSO at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of $5,000 or more for information leading to an arrest or charge.