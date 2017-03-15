Bareback rider Clint Cannon takes last ride at Houston rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - When it comes to riding bareback at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo it's all about the 8 second thrill of the ride.

Local Cowboy Clint Cannon will take his last 8 second ride during the 2017 HLSR, marking the end of a 15-year rodeo career.

The two time rodeo champion is hanging up his hat to be a family man and work in the family business.

“While I was riding in Vegas I suffered a really bad head injury and the realization of the long-term damage kicked in. I got up and looked back at my wife and two kids, it touched my heart. I knew it was going to be the last ride. I had my decision,” Cannon said.

Cannon will be appearing at some of his favorite rodeo's before officially retiring at the end of the season.

Happy trails Clint Cannon!