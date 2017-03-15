× Beaumont man wanted for series of burglaries arrested, caught with 15 grams of meth

BEAUMONT, Texas– A man wanted by Crime Stoppers has been arrested in connection to several burglaries in Beaumont and Jefferson County.

According to deputies Forrest Mabry, 35, was pulled over by police on Mar. 13, around 2 p.m. and arrested for no Driver’s License and proof of insurance. After further investigation deputies matched Mabry’s black Mitsubishi to a vehicle that was highlighted on Crimestoppers. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, which uncovered 15 grams of meth and countless items believed to be stolen from burglaries in Beaumont and Jefferson County .

Mabry, who was currently out on bond for a meth charge from February, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for multiple traffic offenses and felony possession of a controlled substance. Mabry was also charged with retaliation, for threatening bodily injury to the arresting deputy.