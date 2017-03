Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--The era of being politically correct is upon us, but in all actuality self censoring to make everyone happy doesn’t work.

Everyone has fans and detractors who are intended to disagree. The world is full of wackos who choose to be offended, in an effort to intentionally create unnecessary tension.

A word to the wise, stand tall, boldly speak your truth, never apologize and let the chips fall where they may.