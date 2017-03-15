Driver goes to far lengths to evade HPD officers for unknown reasons, police say

HOUSTON — Investigators are searching for a man after he escaped a police chase that ended in an unusual crash Wednesday morning in southwest Houston, authorities said. What’s more strange is that officers are still uncertain why the suspect was trying to evade officers in the first place, the Houston Police Department said.

“We had patrol units out searching the area, and they came across a black Honda Civic,” HPD Sgt. Thomas Fendia.

The suspect was driving around 1:40 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Drive when an officer tried to pull him over because the car’s license plate was unreadable, police said. Fendia said the officer was going to give the driver a warning, but the suspect took off and a short chase ensued.

“He gave them a chase for about three minutes, through these back neighborhood streets. Clearly, our suspects knows the area,” Fendia said.

When the police pursuit reached a dead end on Sela Lane, officers said the driver drove into a shallow retention pond without going fully into the water. Officers, who were riding in an SUV, didn’t see a cable going across the dead end street and got stuck. The cable had lodged in the front grill of the police car.

“One of the neighbors has put up a wire that’s approximately 4 feet off the ground, which the car was able to get underneath,” the sergeant said.

At one point, the suspect got of the car and ranway on foot.

Officers found a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle and arrested him.

“The passenger wound up staying in the vehicle and is cooperating with us to find the driver,” Fendia said.

The passenger claims he doesn’t know the driver personally and was just getting a ride from him, officers said.

HPD organized a perimeter around the area, using a helicopter and K-9 unit to find the suspect, but did not find him.

HPD has issued a warrant for his arrest.