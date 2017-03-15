× Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth to join Shell Houston Open

HUMBLE, Texas — The 2017 Shell Houston Open tournament director Steve Timms announced Monday that Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are among the latest player commitments.

Johnson, who recently won the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and the Genesis Open, has 14 PGA TOUR victories, moving him to the number one spot in the World Golf Rankings. He finished third at the 2016 Shell Houston Open, closing with a 3-under-par 69.

Spieth, 23, is ranked No. 6 in the World will make this his fifth consecutive appearance at the Shell Houston Open The Two-time Major championship winner lost in a three-way playoff with Johnson Wagner and J.B. Holmes in 2015 and went on to win his first major at the Masters.

The 2017 Shell Houston Open will be played the week of March 27-April 2 at the Golf Club of Houston Tournament Course. The course is setup to emulate the unique playing conditions of Augusta, giving players an opportunity to prepare for Masters competition the following week. The SHO is the last qualifying opportunity for players not otherwise eligible to gain an invitation to Augusta.

Players have until March 24 (Friday before tournament week) to commit.