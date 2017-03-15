Ex-con soccer star convicted of murdering his girlfriend and feeding her remains to his dogs gets signed to new team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - A Brazilian soccer star, Bruno Fernandes de Souza is sparking outrage around the world after serving just seven years in prison for his girlfriend's murder.

Bruno was convicted of chopping up his girlfriend's body and feeding the remains to his pet rottweilers!

Souza, 32, was released from prison last month on a technicality and has already been signed by a pro soccer team.

Fans and sponsors are mounting a backlash and petition against the Brazilian team called 'Boa Esporte' to protest the controversial signing.

Afterall, Bruno was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the grisly crime but has only served a fraction of that time!

During his trial in 2010, prosecutors presented evidence that the soccer star tied his then girlfriend to a chair and tortured her for six days in front of her son. Souza then strangled her to death with a tie, dismembered her body, fed it to his dogs and buried her bones in concrete.

"In Brazil we do not condemn people to death or to prison forever. We believe in giving work to those who intend to recover," The Boa Esporte team said.

Souza could be back on the field in just over a month if he passes the team physical.

"I paid dearly, it was not easy. This will help me as an experience," Souza said.

For some outraged fans, the "sport" may never be the same again!