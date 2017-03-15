× HCSO: Three masked murderers wanted for killing a man in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– Deputies responding to a home invasion in the Willow Springs subdivision in north Harris County arrived to find the homeowner murdered inside his residence.

The robbery occurred on Thursday, Jul. 14, 2016, in the 11600 block of Alpine Vale Court, around 3 a.m. after three males forced their way into Javier Alonso’s residence. The robbers demanded money and valuables before shooting Alonso and fleeing in a vehicle thought to be a red Pontiac Grand Am, Harris County Sheriff Deputies said.

All of the robbers wore black masks and appeared to range from 17-25 years of age. The first robber was wearing all white clothing and is about 5 foot 7inches tall. The second was wearing all black clothing and is also 5 foot 7 inches tall. The third robber was wearing all red clothing and is about 6 feet tall.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.