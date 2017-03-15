New bill proposes ‘crowdfunding’ to raise money to clear out rape kit backlog across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas- Can crowdfunding lead to crime solving? A young female lawmaker from Dallas seems to think so.

Victoria Neave is pitching a unique way to help fund more lab testing across the state to deal with a massive backlog of untested rape kits.

State House Bill 1729 hopes to use a crowdfunding strategy to raise money for testing by allowing folks to donate a dollar whenever they renew their driver's license with the state.

Back in 2013, lawmakers set aside about $11 Million to put a dent in the cases that had been sitting idle from 1996 to 2011. In 2011, various citizen groups came together in Houston to see how to improve the rape kit backlog of more than 6,000 cases.

Each rape kit stored in evidence labs represents a case where a woman reported being raped, submitted herself to evidence testing and the evidence has never been examined.

According to lawmakers there are 19,000 rape kits that have never been tested in one state lab alone.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg suggested using drug forfeiture funds to help pay for the rape kit backlog.

At this point, it looks like any creative approach will help.

Let's face it, for the cause of justice these labs need all the help they can get!