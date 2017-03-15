New Texas bill could make it illegal to chain dogs outside in the yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas- Dog owners, beware!

There's a potential new law that could get you busted for chaining up your dog.

According to State Representative Sarah Davis the bill was introduced to curb cruel and inhumane practices by dog owners.

The Class C Misdemeanor bill will apply to anyone who chains a dog outside keeping it from water, shelter, or shade.

Nationwide, there's already a petition to make this a national law.

"Dogs need to be active, and they need to be loved so I feel it should be the owner's responsibility to make that happen for them," Houstonian Matthew Velez said.

Violators face up to $500 in fines for a first offense. Repeat offenders can get a Class B Misdemeanor which means even higher fines up to $2,000 and possible jail time of up to 180 days.

The bill has a few exceptions like hunting, fishing, ranching and other outside activities such as campgrounds and recreational areas. The bill also regulates collars to make sure they don't choke dogs, harm their breathing or cause any other injury.

So far, the bill has support from cities across the state as well as humane societies, law enforcement, and other lawmakers.

"I intend to do everything I can to protect dogs from inhumane treatment," Davis said.

Sounds like that's something we can all get behind!