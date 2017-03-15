× Police investigating shooting death of man found in driveway of his north Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in the driveway of his north Harris County home.

On Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2016, at around 3 a.m. the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office arrived at the 20100 block of Southern Leaf Lane, to find 35-year-old Hiram Vaughn Jr. shot in the driveway of his residence. Vaughn was transported to Northeast Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The shooters wore all black clothing and was last seen driving a large white colored truck in an unknown direction, police said.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. HCSO Homicide investigators ask that anyone with information call the HCSO Homicide Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.