Pregnant Texas teen killed by train during photoshoot

NAVASOTA, Texas — A beautiful, yet haunting picture.

This is 19-year-old Fredzania “Zanie” Thompson smiling and full of life posing on the train tracks — just moments before a train hit and killed her.

Her fiance, Darnell Chatman, says they’d just found out Zanie was expecting their first child. But she didn’t let her pregnancy stop her from doing what she loved. Zanie took time off from Blinn College to pursue her modeling career.

“Isn’t she stunning? Look at her volleyball picture,” her cousin said.

“She always had a smile about her that everyone seemed to remember,” said Chatman.

During that final photo shoot, witnesses say Zanie saw one train coming and moved out of the way. She didn’t see a second train coming in the opposite direction and walked right into its path. The mother-to-be was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.