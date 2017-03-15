Prominent gamer dies during 24 hour gaming marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA- Gamers across the country are rejoicing as the month of March brings major new game releases, but a recent death has the gaming community on edge.

"Doing any kind of gaming marathon is very tough on your body, Breathe of the Wild just came out, and Mass Effect is scheduled to come out next week. Gamers really need to be aware of what their body is telling them,” Gamer, Scotty Thornton said.

Gaming awareness has become very important in the gaming community since the death of Virginia Beach resident, Brian Vigneault, 35, who died during a 24 hour live-stream marathon on the popular gaming website Twitch.

Twenty-two hours into the marathon Vigneault got up to take a cigarette break and never returned.

The father of three was found unresponsive at his Virginia Beach home police said.

"Live streaming has become extremely popular with today's gaming and tournaments. Having all of those eyes on you sometimes can make you feel obligated to not move. It's usually a circulation issue like restless leg syndrome which can cause blood clots to spread to the brain and kill you," Neil Fernandez, owner of Neil’s Bahr said.

Vigneault is not the first gamer to die during a gaming marathon.

In 2015, a 24-year-old man collapsed and died after playing for 19 hours in an internet café in Shanghai. In 2012 a teenager in Taiwan died after playing for 40 hours and in 2005 a South Korean man’s heart failed after 50 hours of gaming.

Vigneault’s gaming marathon was to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation, which he tweeted about during the stream under his gamer name @Poshybrid.

There is now a GoFundMe page in his memory to help raise money for his family.