HOUSTON- Houston, your hump day has just gotten a lot better!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will now offer a Wednesday promotion called Value Day.

On Value Day you can save $5 on NRG Park Admission and $5 off a $25 or more purchase at any official Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo merchandise booth.

The promotion does not include rodeo or concert admission but from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. all rides, games and special food items at the Kids Country Carnival are $2.