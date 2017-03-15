Three suspects arrested in drug bust at Magnolia home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Officers arrested two men and a woman Tuesday after investigators executed a drug bust at a home in Magnolia, the Montgomery County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said.

The suspects were found with 7 grams of methamphetamine at a house in the 21000 block of Forestview Drive, the constable’s office said.

Michael Schumann, 45, was charged with manufacturing and felony delivery of a controlled substance.

April Ellis, 38, and Troy Kelton, 44, were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All three are being had at the Montgomery County Jail.