'Upset' homeowner abandons burning house in east Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — Firefighters are searching for a homeowner who mysteriously disappeared after his house caught fire Tuesday night in east Houston, authorities said.

The Houston Fire Department arrived around 10:45 p.m. to a home near Bretshire Drive and Rebel Road. Heavy flames were seen coming from the one-story wood frame house, officials said. Firefighters attacked fast and were able to get the flames under control.

Neighbors claim the homeowner came out of the house and seemed upset that his residence was on fire when the flames first started, HFD District Chief Brent Scalise said. Then for some unknown reason, he left the neighborhood.

Investigators said no one was injured.