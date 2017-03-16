Caught on Camera: Woman escapes kidnapping by jumping out of trunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Talk about getting out in the nick of time! A woman in Birmingham, Alabama escaped a robbery and kidnapping by jumping out of the trunk of a moving car.

Surveillance video from a gas station recorded the victim stumbling inside the store to get help.

The unidentified victim told police that she was walking home when a man with a gun tried to rob her. She didn't have any money, and the man forced her into his trunk. The victim was able to open the trunk and hop out as the car was pulling out of the parking lot. Once inside, the woman called 911.

Thankfully, the victim only sustained minor injuries.

The Birmingham Police Department have been circulating the abductors photo in hopes of finding a witness or someone with information that will lead to an arrest in this case.