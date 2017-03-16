Google expert predicts humans will fuse their brains with machines by 2029!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas-- Could humans become 'cyborgs' in the not-too-distant future?

According to Google expert Ray Kurzweil, we're all going to become God-like as we connect our brains to machines and the cloud.

"We're gonna be more musical, we're gonna be funnier, we're gonna be sexier and we're gonna be better at expressing loving sentiments," the self-described 'Futurist' Kurzweil said.

Kurzweil predicts this giant evolutionary step will happen by the year 2029.

"We're going to become more complicated, more knowledgeable, more intelligent and more creative, said Kurzweil.

Kurzweil's made 147 predictions about the future since 1990 and this guy has been spot-on about 86 percent of the time!

Kurzweil made this year's bold prediction at SXSW 2017.

"We will literally expand not only the size of our neocortex but the number of levels," Kurzweil said.

But what if these super-humans decide to eradicate the rest of us?

Well, Kurzweil doesn't have any predictions about that but let's just hope it stays that way!