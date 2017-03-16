× HPD: Property owner finds human skeletal bones in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities are investigating after human skeleton bones were found at a northwest Houston property.

According to investigators, a man was clearing his newly purchased land when he stumbled upon the remains in the 6300 block of Bacher around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators with HPD and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences responded to the scene and collected the bones after the property owner reported his findings.

The identity and origin of the bones are pending confirmation from the autopsy results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.