Kendall Jenner, other Hollywood stars hit by wave of burglaries

HOLLYWOOD, CA-- Celebrities living in the Hollywood Hills are becoming the latest victims in a string of unsolved burglaries that have taken place over a three-month span.

A-listers such as; Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette, LA Dodgers Yasiel Puig and NBA players Nick Young and Derek Fisher have all been recent victims linked to the burglaries.

On Thursday morning around 1a.m. the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an active burglary call at Kendall Jenner's home.

Jenner reportedly was hosting a party when an alarm went off inside the Victoria's Secret model’s $6.5-million Hollywood Hills mansion. Jenner disregarded the alarm until after her party when she discovered more than $200,000 in jewels missing, police said.

According to authorities, the thief was probably someone that Jenner let in her home and the robbery is not being tied to the other celebrity robberies at this time.