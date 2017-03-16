× Residents in need after South Houston boarding house fire kills 2 people

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is investigating after a violent fire killed two residents of a boarding home in South Houston, authorities said.

The fire started around 12:11 a.m. Thursday at a 20-unit boarding home in the 4500 block of Griggs Road. When fire trucks arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the building.

Firefighters found the bodies of two residence inside. Investigators said a third victim was found inside alive and taken to Memorial Hermann hospital. His condition has not yet been released.

“We were just sitting in a room, and all of a sudden, we just heard three smoke alarms go off— one, two, three,” resident Evelyn Richmond said. “And then after that, we just heard the lady from the front go all the way to the back, telling everybody just to get out. That’s all we heard. And then after that. We were just trying to get the back door open.”

Ulayer Morrison has lived at the home for about two years and said now she has nowhere to go. She was out when the fire hit but witnessed firefighters extinguishing the flames. Morrison was one of several residents standing outside the building, wrapped in white blankets and trying to figure out what to do next.

“It’s cold out here, and everybody trying to get help,” Richmond said.

The American Red Cross of Houston said the fire impacted the lives of at least 17 boarders. The non-profit organization released the following statement:

“[Red Cross] provided food, water, and immediate care. Today they will follow up and provide recovery services helping residents get back on their feet and into a new home. They connect the residents with partners that help them with particular needs.”

The building has heavy smoke and fire damage, investigators said.