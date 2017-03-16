RuPaul reveals he married long-time partner

(CNN) — RuPaul is married.

“I’ve never said this on television before, we are married,” he revealed during an appearance on “Hollywood Today Live” Wednesday.

The host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and his husband, Georges LeBar, have been together for 23 years. RuPaul said they finally tied-the-knot in January.

“We never wanted to do it, we’ve been looking into it really for tax breaks and for financial things,” he said.

RuPaul rarely posts pictures of himself with LeBar on social media, but he did share one photo of them together near the Oakland Bay Bridge captioned “Fave USA city.”

The ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” premieres March 24 on VH1.