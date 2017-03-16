Teacher in trouble for anti-Muslim tweets had red flags before being hired by HISD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A teacher at a Houston high school is in some serious hot water after posting graphic anti-Muslim tweets on his personal page.

James Bretney works as a transportation, distribution, and logistics teacher at Sterling High School in Southeast Houston. He is also the creator of "Blaze of Glory," a Lucha Comics series detailing the story of a soldier during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He posts under the handle of @lordtiberius on twitter, or at least he did until the site suspended his page.

Bretney was suspended by the Houston intermediate School District after he tweeted anti-Muslim sentiments like, "Islam is not welcome in the USA," and "Your religion is cancer."

Even more disturbing than his statements were the imagery he used, including graphic photos of dead and decapitated children with the caption "Islam did this."

Bretney is standing by his tweets, telling Newsfix "This ideology is one that should concern every American." However, the Council for American-Islamic Relations clearly sees it differently. "Once we saw it we were very concerned by the nature of the tweets," said Mustafaa Carroll, executive director of Houston CAIR. "We hold teachers in high esteem, so whenever someone who is dealing with our children and making tweets against a significant number of our children who are Muslim, we're concerned about that."

CAIR wants to meet with representatives of the district to talk about its social media policies for employees.

HISD released a statement that read in part:

"We are aware of the tweets and will continue to investigate."

The district would not comment further.

Lucha Comics posted a letter on its website that said it is putting Bretney's next two projects on hold until it can evaluate what happened.

According to Bretney's LinkedIn page, he has been employed by HISD since February of 2016. However, there are quite a few red flags in his online presence that date back well before that. His Facebook page contains a series of anti-gay slurs following the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage.

His YouTube page isn't any better. It contains mostly a hodgepodge of rants from the driver's seat of his car, crowdfunding requests for story ideas like "The Fag End of the Jazz Age," and the trailer for "A Paradise of Bachelors," a movie Bretney wrote and directed about soldiers returning from Iraq to "slay their dragon," in this case stereotypical representations of women. Needless to say it highly objectifies women and its low-budget look seems more like at home pornography, than cinema.

Bretney's YouTube page also contains a video series he produced with controversial campus preacher Brother Dean. Dean preached his own gospel on the campus of the University of Arizona until he was arrested for kicking a woman in the chest. The videos produced by Bretney have titles such as "You Deserve Rape," "Fat Lesbians Don't Get Raped," and "The Prophet Muhammed was a Rapist."

With all of this baggage we're wondering how Bretney ever got hired to work with students in the first place.