Undertakers embrace new trends like ‘green’ funerals and open bars at wakes

LAFAYETTE, Colorado-- Unless you're one of the undead who's forever roaming the earth, dying can be pretty stressful.

Luckily, death is becoming pretty trendy, especially going 'green' once you're gone.

"We are offering a completely natural, green approach to the end of life and the full support system," Prescott Knock, owner of The Natural Funeral: Living Arts Center, announced.

That translates into simple pine boxes for coffins or plain silk shrouds for burial.

This Colorado undertaker even allows family members to help prepare bodies!

"We actually will have a space where they can participate to the degree that you want to," The Natural Funeral's co-owner Karen Van Vuuren shared.

There's also no embalming allowed.

"We believe the embalming process...it's quite rigorous on the body, really unnecessary and it's very toxic," Knock said.

So why would this be trendy?

"Current burial practices are so unfriendly to the environment and 'green' funerals cost about half of what typical funerals cost!," one local resident said.

The financial obligations that are coupled with the grieving process can have anyone headed for the nearest bar.

That's why some funeral homes are adding an open bar to wakes and services. At McBride's Irish Pub in Rhode Island the bar is actually attached to a mortuary.

They call it "Tears and Cheers."

So when they yell, 'Last call' they really mean it!

Of course, if you are a vampire you'll have to find some other way to 'go' in style.

Either way, happy trails!