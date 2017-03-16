Video shows hysteric crowd after shots reportedly fired at Houston rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Parents and children exited the Houston rodeo in mass panic Wednesday night after reports of shots being fired at the festival's carnival. However, the Houston Police Department confirms it found no evidence of a weapon being discharged during its investigation immediately following the outbreak.

"We have no weapons. We have no suspect in custody, and nobody's been shot out here. I just want to put that to rest," Capt. D.W. Ready said.

HPD and Harris Co investigated the situation and there were no shots fired. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 16, 2017

Ready said officers have one person who investigators are talking to, but no one has been arrested. No reports of any injuries.

While police confirm rodeo patrons were never in any actual danger, accounts from those inside the carnival at the time describe moments of fear and chaos.

"We were actually waiting in line to get her face painted," carnival goer Kayla Phillips said. "We just saw a whole bunch of crowd just running, and we were like 'well, is it just children running? Or what's going on?'And then we saw more people, who were like 'there was a shooting! There was a shooting!' And we were just looking. I was in shock. And then a girl ran into me."

Mark Miller was on a carnival ride when he saw dozens of people racing to the exit. He captured the scene from overhead on his cell phone and later posted it to Facebook. The video shows families running like a herd of cattle.

Rodeo Houston issued a shelter-in-place while several law enforcement agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety searched the area, officials said. After about an hour, rodeo attendees and staff were given the all clear.

"Everybody was running," Phillips said. "There was like nobody directing us where to go. It was like a traumatic experience. And there was little kids there. So it was really scary for all the families that were out here."

There has never been a shooting at the event and officers suspect a loud sound may have been misinterpreted as gunfire, Ready said.

"There are a lot of loud noise out here at the carnival with the talent at the rodeo. It could be that someone heard something really loud as they passed something and reported that to us," Ready said.

The captain said the hysteria of Wednesday night has been fairly common at the event.

"Sometime they do run, people in the rodeo or in the carnival, but they run because sometimes there kids are running after each other. We get reports of people running from time to time, but that in itself isn't cause for concern," he said.

HPD officials are confident in the carnival staff's process of inspecting visitors for prohibited weapons and other items.

"They do a really good job of checking people, and all their personal effects as they come in through the gates," Ready said.

Rodeo Houston officials posted the following statement on Twitter regarding the incident:

"The safety of our Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo guests is always our highest priority. Show security is staffed by officers from the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. HPD has investigated the incident reported at NRG Park Wednesday night and has stated that they have found no weapons, have no suspects in custody and there are no reports of injuries. As a precaution, Show officials instructed people to shelter in place for a short time until officers determined that conditions were safe. We will continue working with HPD, HCSO and Texas DPS to monitor the situation."