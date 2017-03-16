Xbox controller recall, cell phone explosions, are your gadgets trying to kill you?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It’s attack of the machines!

More than 120,000 smart-chargers for the XBOX-One controllers were recalled on Tuesday, following complaints that they were overheating and emitting a burning smell.

This recall comes days after a woman on a flight to Australia had her headphones explode mid-flight singeing her hair, burning her hands and covering her face in soot!

Talk about a technology tantrum!

Let's not forget the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones that exploded mid flight and the iPhone 7 user who posted the viral video of her phone combusting.

Think you’re safe from the latest tech gadget? Think again!

The exploding Samsung washing machines are sick of doing your laundry and they’re coming for you.

Ok, so maybe it’s not that serious but with all this temperamental technology it seems no one is safe from the great gadget uprising.