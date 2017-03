Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Someone behind the wheel of a tractor trailer cab got a little bit wet Friday morning.

A passerby called police around 5:30 a.m. when they saw an 18-wheeler in Brays Bayou under the Telephone Bridge.

The door of the cab was open and there was no sign of the driver police said.

Here's a public service announcement for whoever was driving that truck:

Summer is just around the corner, and the pools will be open before you know it. Just be patient boys and girls.