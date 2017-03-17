HOUSTON — Residents and staff at Brookdale Memorial City showed their patriotism reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” on March 17, 2017. CW39 and Beltone are bringing patriotism back to the morning show – with a daily recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance! We want to get our awesome viewers involved by inviting them do The Pledge of Allegiance on the morning show. To recommend a group or organization to say the pledge, please email cw39pledges@tribunemedia.com.
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale Memorial City 3/17/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 1/30/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 1/31/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 2/6/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 2/7/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 2/8/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 2/9/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 2/10/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: The Forum at Memorial Woods 1/10/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: The Forum at Memorial Woods 1/11/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: The Forum at Memorial Woods 1/12/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Beltone staff shows patriotism 1/13/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Paradise Springs 1/17/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Watercrest at Sugar Land 2/17/17