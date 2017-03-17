Class Acts: Raising chickens helps Becca Fontenot carry on family tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Being a part of Madison High School's Future Farmers of America Organization is a family tradition for Becca Fontenot.

"My mom, aunt and uncle all did it at Madison and it's something I want to continue on doing," Fontenot said. "I love it."

The junior started raising chickens her freshman year and showed participated at this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"It takes a lot of responsibility and a lot of effort but It's something I like to do," Fontenot said.

A strong student, ranked near the top of her class, Fontenot also performs in Madison's "Ocean of Thunder" marching band.

"Playing the piccolo is totally different. I have to work on music and I have to be with other people. Chickens is just by myself, me and the chickens only," said Fontenot.

Fontenot wants to continue pursuing agriculture aiming to eventually teach the subject after college.