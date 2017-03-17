Flix Fix: ’90s makes big-screen comeback, best film debuts at SXSW and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s '90’s nostalgia this week as the 1991 classic "Beauty and the Beast" cartoon gets a $300 million remake with Emma Watson and the director of "Chicago." Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest Disney film. Plus Danny Boyle delivers the sequel to his 1996 indie hit "Transpotting." Plus, Dustin Chase is back from Austin’s SXSW to give a rundown of the best and worst films to expect this spring and summer, and why was he giving Octavia Spencer BBQ sauce on the red carpet?

