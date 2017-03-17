Houston actor Josh Wiggins sits down with film critic Dustin Chase in studio to discuss his new film "Mean Dreams" co-starring the late Bill Paxton. The 18-year-old got his start a few years ago filming "Hellion" in Galveston County with "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul. Wiggins also discusses his other new film which just debuted at SXSW with Matt Boomer called "Walking Out."
Flix Fix: Actor Josh Wiggins talks ‘Mean Dreams,’ ‘Walking Out’
-
How Star Wars, Donald Trump could pave the way for women in film
-
Sidney Poitier Fast Facts
-
Cancer patient wins a year of free pizza, gives it to food bank
-
Former senator, astronaut John Glenn dies at 95
-
Barely half of 30-year-olds make more than their parents did
-
-
Warren Buffett: ‘Talented and ambitious immigrants’ make the U.S. economy great
-
For conservative millennials, Trump’s inauguration signals new beginning
-
‘La La Land’ director on love, romance and that ending
-
Watch this 10-year-old lose it over her Christmas puppy
-
Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to take senior White House role
-
-
Golden Globes 2017: What to expect
-
‘Beauty and the Beast’ to make Disney history with first openly gay character
-
Syrian refugee in Germany sues Facebook for spreading ‘fake news’ with his picture