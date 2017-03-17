Flix Fix: Actor Josh Wiggins talks ‘Mean Dreams,’ ‘Walking Out’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston actor Josh Wiggins sits down with film critic Dustin Chase in studio to discuss his new film "Mean Dreams" co-starring the late Bill Paxton. The 18-year-old got his start a few years ago filming "Hellion" in Galveston County with "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul. Wiggins also discusses his other new film which just debuted at SXSW with Matt Boomer called "Walking Out."