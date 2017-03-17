Guinness beer heir places ‘Guinness Luggala Castle’ on market for $30 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

House hunting anyone? If you happen to have thirty million dollars on hand you could be the proud new owner of the iconic Guinness Luggala Castle.

The 300-year-old legendary castle sits nearly 30 miles southwest of Dublin Ireland on 5,000 acres of enchanted bliss and is currently up for grabs to the highest bidder.

Garech Browne, 77, has decided to part with the property which was originally purchased by his great-grandfather three times removed.

According to the Luggala family history, the castle was first built in 1787 for the La Touche family. The castle was later purchased in 1937 by Ernest Guinness, the younger brother of Guinness' brewery founder Arthur Guinness, as a wedding gift to his daughter Oonagh Guinness.

The Gothic style castle features 27 bedrooms,18 bathrooms, a four bedroom guest house and landscaping that make the castle look more like a painting than reality.

If you're down for a road trip to ireland and don't mind spending a small fortune, be sure to bring your realtor just incase!