Hyundai recalls nearly a million cars fearing seat belts could detach on impact

COSTA MESA, CA - If you own a Hyundai Sonata you'd better buckle your seat belts for this news.

The car company is recalling 977,778 Sonata sedans because the seat belt could detach from the seat in a crash. The recall affects 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonatas and 2011-2015 Hyundai Sonata hybrids.

Owners should receive a recall notice in April that will advise them to take their vehicle to a Hyundai dealership to get it checked out. So far there has been only one report of a minor injury because of the defect.

Hyundai believes the issue only affects about one percent of the entire recall but when it comes to a life-or-death feature like a seat belt, it's better safe than sorry.