Man charged in Baytown pregnant woman’s murder was hitman hired by unborn child’s alleged father, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — The Baytown Police Department has arrested a man and his girlfriend after investigators accused the couple of putting out a hit on a 21-year-old pregnant woman, whose body was found on the side of the road several weeks ago in Baytown.

Derrick Metcalf, 23, was charged with capital murder Thursday in the death of Rosa Maria. Investigators believe the suspect is father to the victim’s unborn child, police said.

Maria was found dead and covered in a blanket in the 1500 block of Tri City Beach Road on Feb. 27. The soon-to-be mother was eight months pregnant and had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested David Galindo, 20, three days later and initially charged the him with murder. He is being held at the Harris County Jail awaiting trial.

Investigators continued looking into Maria’s death and learned Galindo had allegedly been paid $15,000 to commit the murder by Metcalf, officers said.

Investigators said Metcalf’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Daizy Costello, knew he was making arrangements to have the woman killed and later took steps to help facilitate the murder. Costello is also facing capital murder charges.

Costello and Metcalf were taken into police custody and interrogated, which is when the police department said the couple confessed to their involvement in the murder.

In light of the latest developments, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office has upgrade the charges against Galindo to capital murder.