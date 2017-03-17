Mom and young boys come home, find naked woman sitting on couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEVELY, Mo. -- A Missouri woman called police last week when she returned home with her two young boys to find a naked woman sitting on their couch, according to KTVI.

“I asked her who she was and why she was there and she told me her name was Catherine and she was there for the birthday party,” said Brianna Willey. “And she was definitely dressed for it.”

There was no birthday party and the woman was stripped down to her birthday suit, wearing nothing but a smile.

“I had to ask her to let me in the house and she put her clothes on backwards, then she realized her clothes were on backwards, so she proceeded to take them back off as I was standing there,” Willey said.

“Officers who later arrived on scene and placed her in custody advised that she was highly intoxicated,” said Cpl. Benjamin Litterall of the Pevely Police Department.

This isn’t the first time the woman has crashed someone’s home drunk.

The woman, identified as Catherine Therrell, was charged when she crashed her vehicle into a home back in February. In that incident, Therrell narrowly missed hitting a mother and child sitting in the living room watching TV, according to police.

Police said Therrell's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. She was charged with driving while intoxicated persistent offender and second-degree property damage, with a $10,000 bond.