National Guard sergeant arranges to have sex with 14-year-old girl in Rosenberg, police say

Army National Guard sergeant in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas — The Rosenberg Police Department has arrested an Army National Guard sergeant after officers said he arrested to meet up and have sex with an alleged 14-year-old girl.

Leigh Fox, 29, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and attempted sexual assault of a child. Investigators said officer intervened and stopped Fox from meeting, who he thought was a teenaged girl.

Fox, a Richmond resident, had been online soliciting the alleged teenager for sexual acts, officers said. The police department said the suspect left his job Tuesday to meet the teenager at a local park in Rosenberg, where he was taken into custody.

The arrest was made in partnership with the Houston Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.