Police arrest rowdy Spring-Breakers in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, TX - March Madness isn't just for basketball. Beaches around the country are being invaded by Spring-Breakers!

The Cops In Port Aransas had their hands full trying to keep things civil when a couple of fights broke out at the beach.

Cellphone video captured the chaos as police tried to break things up and chase down the brawlers he fled the scene. The guys involved in the fight can be seen running into the dunes followed by hundreds of eager spectators hoping to be apart of the action.

Cops arrested a handful of hooligans for fighting and public intoxication.

Police were required to incorporate alcohol restrictions and the unruly crowd was forced to stop drinking and go home.

No major injuries or serious crimes have been reported but it is only March and Spring Break is just warming up!