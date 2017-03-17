President Trump’s favorite Irish proverb is neither Irish nor a proverb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON- The luck of the Irish was not with Donald Trump Friday, during a visit from Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

Trump welcomed Kenny to the White House with a 'Friends of the Irish' luncheon, during which the president recited one of his favorite Irish proverbs which read in part:

"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue, but never forget to remember those that have stuck by you," recited Trump.

However, what the president recited was neither Irish nor a proverb. It seems to have come nearly word-for-word from 'Remember to Forget,' a poem from Nigerian poet Albashir Adam Alhassan.

Always remember to forget,

The friends that proved untrue,

But never forget to remember,

Those that have stuck to you.

- Albashir Adam Alhassan

Although President Trump didn't make the greatest first impression he had a chance to redeem himself during a joint press conference with the prime minister later that day.

In his remarks, Trump spoke highly of Irish-American soldiers who have fought for America.

"Many distinguished themselves in the American Civil War with their grit and their bravery and their courage, earning the nickname the fighting Irish," said Trump. "And I know a lot about the Irish, they fight."

Prime Minister Kenny took the whole spectacle in stride but when it was his turn to take to the podium he ensured that the subtext of his words was clear to the president.

"It is fitting that we gather here each year to celebrate Saint Patrick and his legacy," said Kenny. "He too, of course was an immigrant and though he is the patron saint of Ireland, for many people around the globe he's also a symbol of, indeed a patron of, immigrants."

It may not have been the best day for the president but maybe he'll have some help in the future. The prime minister gave him a massive bowl full of 4-leaf clovers as a gift.

If that doesn't turn his luck around, nothing will.