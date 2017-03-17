× Texas man charged with 6 counts of child pornography possession

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Attorney General’s Office has arrested a Round Rock man accused of six counts of possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Eric Christopher, 45, could face up to 10 years in prison per charge if convicted.

Two CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted CEU that Lucas uploaded an image of child pornography, which prompted CEU investigators to execute a search warrant at Lucas’s home.

Investigators discovered pornographic images of children on Christopher’s personal desktop computer, the attorney general said. Several electronics and digital storage devices were also seized for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general’s office.

The suspect was booked into the Williamson County Jail without incident.