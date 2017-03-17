ULTIMATE GUIDE: St. Patrick’s Day freebies, deals on Irish food, green beer and more!

HOUSTON — Top of the mornin’ to ya! It’s time to dive into this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, but unless you’re sitting on a pot of golden nuggets — you’re going to want to check out these amazing deals. This ultimate guide to St. Patty’s Day freebies and specials is loaded like a baked potato with everything from drinks, Irish food, family events and spots selling the greenest holiday decor and couture.

St. Patrick’s Day Food & Drink Specials

Irish dishes and drinks, such as the half-pound Reuben Burger, Irish coffee, and Irish Mule.

St. Patrick’s Day party with live music, contests, and drink specials. Participating locations will be hosting a sweepstakes to win free monte cristos for a year.

  • Bravo Cucina Italiana – On March 17, kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree.
  • Bruegger’s – This season, snatch up two specials:

Green bagels.

$2 off a Big Bagel Bundle on St. Patrick’s Day.

  • California Pizza Kitchen – Raise a glass of the CPK Irish Mule, which features Jameson Irish Whiskey and fresh ginger root.
  • Cracker Barrel – Sup on corned beef and cabbage for $9.99. The meal includes slow-cooked corned beef served with carrots, potatoes, and Gulden’s Spicy Brown Mustard, plus your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.
  • Dairy Queen – Catch the March Blizzard of the month, a Mint Oreo Blizzard packed with cool creme de menthe flavoring and OREO cookie pieces, all blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.
  • Eat’n Park – Swig a St. Paddy’s Shake, which features mint blended with premium vanilla ice cream.
  • Fleming’s – Check out the all-day happy hour. From open to close, you can enjoy specials on food and drinks, such as the Fleming’s Emerald Isle Cocktail with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey for $6.
  • Fuddruckers – Take advantage of two St. Patrick’s Day deals:

Beer-battered fish and chips with wedge-cut fries and tartar sauce.

Reuben Burger combo with green domestic beer for $11.99 and a Four Leaf Clover Shake for $6.99. The Reuben Burger combo includes a half-pound patty topped with grilled sliced corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread, served with wedge cut fries and a 14-ounce green domestic beer. The house-made shake features vanilla ice cream, milk, creme de menthe, and vanilla vodka.

  • Krispy Kreme – On St. Paddy’s Day check out these two specials:

Shamrock Green doughnuts.

Double points for Rewards members on St. Patrick’s Day.

  • MaggieMoo’s – Receive $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.
  • Marble Slab Creamery – Get $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.
  • McAlister’s Deli – Wear green on March 17 to get a free green tea. While you’re there, try the Reuben Spud, an oven baked potato topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island and Swiss.
  • Mimi’s Cafe – On March 17, you can get the following specials:

Irish breakfast with corned beef brisket hash and eggs with roasted potatoes.

Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.

  • Ninety Nine Restaurants – Chow down on St. Patrick’s Day specials, such as corned beef and cabbage, BBQ brisket sandwich, Pot ’O Gold Wings, and green beer.
  • On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – Get the fiesta going with a Lucky’Rita, which features a classic margarita with a Green Midori Meltdown poured over top with an additional Lucky Shamrock Irish Whiskey Meltdown served on the side.
  • Village Inn – Indulge in a Mint Brownie Blast pie with chocolate brownies layered with cool mint silk and chocolate mint cookie, drizzled with ganache and topped with whipped cream and milk chocolate.
  • Yard House – Browse the St. Patrick’s Day menu, which features a corned beef brisket, shepherd’s pie, and grilled corned beef sandwich, plus drink specials like the Dublin Mule.

St. Patrick’s Day Retail Sales

