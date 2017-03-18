Controversy surrounds Trump billboard in Phoenix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX - A new billboard is raising eyebrows in Phoenix.

The board shows President Trump with mushroom clouds in the background wearing a Russian flag lapel pin, and two large dollar signs that resemble Swastikas.

One resident by the sign says, "The artist likes to express their viewpoint but i gotta wake up to Naziism for the next four years. I've been here 35 years. This is the worst tagging stuff I've had in my neighborhood for 35 years."

It's certainly catching the eyes of people in downtown Phoenix.

Another person like the billboard, "It's fantastic. I think it's what art's supposed to do. make statements."

It's the work of California artist and activist Karen Fiorito. She's no stranger to politics and billboards.

In 2004,

her billboard labeled "Dear America" challenged George W. Bush and claims of weapons of mass destruction, but her latest work seems small in comparison. Her work implies Trump is a totalitarian.

"I had moved here in 1969 from Czech Republic which was communist at the time. And so I lived under total regime, so I know what I'm not talking about. You guys got to understand what totalism means, he is not. He is the president, ok. Where is the respect?"

Whether you agree or not, you have to admit the artist has a bold stroke.